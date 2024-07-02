Cebu Port Authority probes ‘bribery’ mess

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) awaits an official explanation from Cebu South Port, the controversial company that employs a certain port official accused of bribing the captain of a cruise vessel that berthed in Cebu province in March this year.

In an interview, CPA general manager Francisco Commendador III confirmed that Manuel Luis Sanchez was connected with Cebu South Port, owned and operated by Wally Liu, the president of Cebu South Port Infrastructure Corporation based in Minglanilla, Cebu.

Cebu South Terminal Port, where the vessel Azamara Onward berthed last 18 March, is a newly opened international seaport in Talisay City.

Sanchez was identified by the complainant, a Filipino-Canadian withheld under the name “Gabby,” who allegedly asked for a hefty amount of grease money for the passengers of the cruise vessel to be allowed to disembark and roam around Talisay City.

“Initial info (is that) Mr. Sanchez is an officer of Cebu South Port. This is a private commercial port owned by Wally Liu. The request of the said vessel is an emergency and for refueling only,” Commendador III said.

Although a private port, Commendador stressed that CPA, as the sole regulator and, at the same time operator of some ports in Cebu Island, is autonomous and not under the Philippine Ports Authority.

“That port in Talisay is a private port, but still they are under our supervision. If vessels ask permission to dock, they will ask permission from us,” the CPA chief said. (With Rico Osmena)