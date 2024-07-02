CEB’s latest Airbus order largest in Phl aviation history

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has made the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation history after inking a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus to purchase 152 aircraft for $24 billion, or P1.4 trillion.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the Gokongwei family-owned carrier said it ordered 102 A321neo aircraft and 50 A320neo family aircraft from the European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus SE.

Moreover, CEB has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines to power the purchased aircraft.

Maximum flexibility

“The order is designed to provide Cebu Pacific with maximum flexibility to adapt fleet growth to market conditions, with the ability to switch between the A321neo and A320neo,” CEB chief executive officer Michael Szucs said.

“When finalized, the deal will be a significant milestone for the local airline industry and a testament to CEB’s unwavering commitment to support the Philippine growth story,” he added.

The purchase agreement finalizing the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the year, said CEB.