Catriona Gray may pinagdaraanan

Aminado si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray na mayroon umano siyang scoliosis siya simula pa noong 12 years old.

Sa unang pagkakataon ay ibinahagi ng model-host ang kanyang health condition na ipinost niya sa Instagram kasabay ng National Scoliosis month.

“I am someone who diagnosed scoliosis at the age of 12, so quite young but early prevention is really key to preventing to chronic pain, back pain, surgeries and any other associated challenges when it comes to scoliosis,” sabi ng dalaga.

Mas madali raw malalaman kung may ganitong kundisyon ang isang tao kapag nakasuot daw ito ng stripes.

“#Stripesfitcheck is the easiest one to do, so the more the fit is the shirt is more the better thing to do,” sambit ng dating beauty queen.

Inamin din nito na kapag may mga events ay talagang maayos ang tindig niya, conscious siya sa shoulder, rib and hips level at iba pa, pero ang talagang relax position niya ay nakatabingi sa kanan at kapag nakatalikod ay mas kitang-kita na hindi ito pantay.

May ibang taong nakapansin na pala ng lagay ni Catriona at sinabihan na siya noon pa.

“My body and I have gone through a lot together. Admittedly there have been many times, as I’ve studied myself in the mirror, seen pictures of myself, or when I try on a piece of clothing that just doesn’t sit right – where the unnatural tilt of my ribs, or hunch of my shoulder has made me feel insecure. My condition, most especially during my stint in international pageantry put me on the receiving end of countless body shaming comments because of the ‘unflattering’ angles my body creates,” sabi ni Catriona.

“There’s something that I have in common with around 3 million Filipinos – and that’s scoliosis: an abnormal curvature of the spine. I was diagnosed at the age of 12 – and unfortunately since I had already experienced my growth spurt – it was too late to pursue a brace. That’s why early diagnosis is so important. Hence why I’m partnering up with Scoliosis Philippines this International Scoliosis Day, to help spread awareness for early diagnosis – especially in kids. An easy way to do this is a #StripesFitCheck – simply wear a fitted, striped shirt and see if you can spot anything different!” dagdag niya.

“Scoliosis doesn’t have to be a limiting condition. If diagnosed early, great progress can be made in limiting the progression of the angle of the curve and also the pain experienced through-out one’s life. Because unfortunately, scoliosis is incurable and a lifetime condition. And I just wanna say – to whoever is reading this – may you have Scoliosis or just a unique body (as I believe everyone has), you are not limited to just a body shape or ideal. The greatest service your body serves is not to please whatever body ideal is popular or praised by society but to house the beautiful soul – that is you!! I hope in my story – you can find the encouragement. That despite chronic pain, different shapes and sizes, proportions and angles – that YOU are capable of whatever dream arises in your heart! We’re #BentButNotBroken,” sabi pa ng dalaga.