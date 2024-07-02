BUILDING UP: Maroons add Fil-Am big man Millora-Brown

University of the Philippines (UP) continues to build its arsenal for the coming University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

Determined to reclaim the crown after back-to-back bride’s maid finishes, the Fighting Maroons got the commitment of towering Filipino-American big man Quentin Millora-Brown for the tournament commencing on 7 September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The six-foot-10 recruit is eligible to suit up right away as a one-and-done player.

Millora-Brown suited up for Citadel last year, averaging 11.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

Before that, he played for three years with Vanderbilt after seeing action for Rice University in his rookie season.

Millora-Brown is expected to fill the big shoes left by former Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf after exhausting all his playing years.

“His arrival is a big boost for us. He will help fill the gap after the departure of Malick,” UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

Millora-Brown will join Nigerian Dikachi Udodo, Francis Lopez, Aldous Torculas, Gani Stevens, Sean Alter, Mark Belmonte and Seven Gagate in the state universities already solid frontline.

The transferee is slated to arrive in Manila this coming weekend and will be thrust right into training with the Fighting Maroons, who are fresh off weeks-long training camp in Serbia.

UP ended a 36-year wait for the crown in the pandemic-bubble Season 84 but lost the next two finals series against Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.