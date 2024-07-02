'Boy Dila' shows remorse in meeting with Mayor Zamora

Lexter Castro, a 21-year-old resident who went viral on social media for his antics during the city's Wattah Wattah Festival, expressed his regrets during a meeting with San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

Castro was dubbed "Boy Dila" for dousing a motorcycle rider with water using a water gun while sticking his tongue out.

The incident, which quickly garnered millions of views, has stirred significant controversy and criticism from netizens. The video shows Castro's actions, which many deemed disrespectful and reckless, leading to widespread backlash.

Initially, Castro responded to the criticism by posting defiant videos that further aggravated the situation. However, he has since issued a public apology and sought a meeting with Mayor Zamora to personally express his remorse.

In a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Zamora emphasized the importance of responsible behavior and the impact of actions on the community.

He acknowledged the festive spirit of the Wattah Wattah Festival, a celebration known for its playful water dousing traditions, but stressed the need for participants to exercise caution and respect towards others.

"While the Wattah Wattah Festival is a time for fun and celebration, it is essential to remember that our actions have consequences," Zamora said.

"Lexter Castro's behavior, though meant in jest, crossed the line and resulted in unnecessary distress for others. We appreciate his willingness to come forward, apologize, and take responsibility for his actions."

Castro, who attended the briefing with a humble demeanor, reiterated his regret over the incident.

"I deeply regret my actions during the festival," he said in Filipino. "What was intended as a playful moment turned into something harmful and disrespectful. I understand the gravity of my mistake and the impact it had on the community and the motorcyclist involved. I am truly sorry."

Mayor Zamora urged Castro to refrain from posting further videos that could taunt or inflame the situation. He highlighted the importance of using social media responsibly and the potential for positive influence.

"We live in an age where social media has a significant impact on our lives," Zamora said. "It is crucial to use these platforms to promote kindness, respect, and positive behavior. I have asked Lexter to avoid any posts that may aggravate the situation and instead focus on constructive actions."

In his apology during the press conference, Castro addressed people who were offended by his actions, acknowledging their concerns and expressing his commitment to change. "I understand the anger and frustration my actions caused," he said in the video. "I want to assure everyone that I have learned from this experience. I am committed to becoming a better person" he again said in Filipino.

Zamora commended Castro's decision to meet personally and apologize, highlighting it as huge a step towards humility.

"It takes courage to admit one's mistakes and seek forgiveness," Zamora said. "Lexter's decision to meet with me and apologize in person shows his sincerity and willingness to make amends. I hope this serves as a lesson to everyone, especially our youth, about the importance of accountability and respect."

Zamora and Castro also made calls for netizens to stop making fake bookings and deliveries addressed to the latter’s residence.

Zamora called on the community to uphold the values of empathy and understanding, particularly during festivals and public events.

"San Juan City is known for its vibrant culture and sense of community," Zamora remarked. "Let us continue to celebrate our traditions with joy and responsibility, ensuring that everyone can enjoy these moments without harm or disrespect."

Next year, the city government intends to implement major changes such as designating a "basaan zone" where dousing of water will exclusively be done. Dousing of water in places outside the "basaan zone" will be prohibited.

“We intend to amend our 2018 City Ordinance to address all loopholes and gray areas and further increase the penalties for violators,” Zamora said.

"We want to make Wattah Wattah San Juan Festival a fiesta not just for San Juaneños but for everyone who wishes to emulate the blessed work of Jesus Christ and St. John the Baptist.”