Bong Go visits Super Health Center; assists thousands of Digos residents

To bring essential public services closer to the Filipino people, on Monday, 1 July, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally assisted impoverished residents. He also joined in the turnover of the Super Health Center in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

In his speech, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor, underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipinos, particularly the poorest members of society.

“Ako po’y nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Ako po’y hindi pulitiko. Magtatrabaho lang po ako para sa kapwa ko Pilipino. At kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon. Iyan naman po ang ipinapangako ko sa inyo, magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go expressed.

Held at the City Gymnasium, 2,000 beneficiaries received various forms of aid from Go and his Malasakit Team, such as grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, bags, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select recipients have received an additional bike, watch, cell phone, and shoes.

Through the initiative of Senator Go, in partnership with the local government led by Mayor Josef Cagas, the struggling residents received financial support from the government.

Moreover, Go praised the efforts of local officials, including Congressman John Tracy Cagas, Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas, Vice Governor Riafe Cagas-Fernandez, Mayor Josef Cagas, Vice Mayor Atty. Johari Baña, city councilors, and barangay captains, among others, for their commitment to ensuring their constituents are well-supported.

Mayor Cagas then thanked the Senator, expressing deep appreciation for his visit and ongoing commitment to public service.

“Senator Bong, kasama po ng mga taga Digos City, daghang salamat (maraming salamat) po sa napakaraming tulong na naibigay ninyo sa amin. Hindi niyo po kami tinalikuran sa ano mang hamon na pinagdaanan ng Digos City."

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized his initiative to bring government health services accessible to everyone as he personally attended the turnover of the Super Health Center in Brgy. Zone, Digos City.

The said health facility should offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit.

Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done.

"Alam ko po na isa sa mga hamon ng ating mga residente ay ang pagkakaroon ng access sa mga pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan dahil sa layo ng mga pasilidad. Kaya naman patuloy kong isinusulong ang pagtatayo ng mas marami pang Super Health Centers sa buong bansa,” Go stated.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including two in Digos City.

Mr. Malasakit Senator Go also encouraged patients to utilize the services of the 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including one inside the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in the city.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos.

To further support the development of Digos City, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the various initiatives and projects such as the Initial Repair and Improvement of the Davao del Sur Olympic Size Swimming Pool, Construction of Seawall, Repair of Multi-Purpose Buildings in Digos City, the Matanao-Kiblawan-Padada Road, and a lot more.

“Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang natatanging bisyo ko, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go ended.

On the same day, Go also joined the 57th Araw ng Davao del Sur with Governor Yvonne Cagas, which was attended by his fellow Mindanaoan Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.