Bong Go supports coop dev't thru Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program

In partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go spearheaded the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba Ceremonial Check Awarding at Royce Convention Center in Zamboanga City on Sunday, 30 June.

A total of 23 cooperatives from various cities and municipalities in Zamboanga Peninsula / Region 9 received P50,000 each from the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) as part of its Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program which Go advocated for, highlighting his commitment to empowering cooperatives across the country.

“Ang pondo na ipapamahagi sa mga kwalipikadong kooperatiba ay magagamit upang mas mapalago ang mga kabuhayan ng kanilang mga miyembro na naaayon sa pangangailangan ng sektor na kanilang nirerepresenta,” Go explained.

“Pwedeng gamitin ang pondo na ito bilang kapital na magagamit ng inyong mga miyembro. Pwede rin itong gamiting puhunan para palakasin ang kanilang mga maliliit na negosyo,” he added.

The senator was also joined by Zamboanga del Norte officials, including Siayan Mayor Alberto Bongcawel and Vice Mayor Josecor Gepolongca, Sibuco Mayor Joel Ventura, Sirawai Mayor Aljazar Janihim, Labason Mayor Jed Quimbo; and Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay Mayor Josecor Gepolongca.

Apart from the financial support provided through the CDA, the cooperative members present also received grocery packs, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs from Senator Go.

Senator Go's initiative is part of the CDA's Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which he advocated for additional funding in the 2024 budget. This includes the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba Program, providing financial assistance to micro and small cooperatives.

“Isang malaking advantage ng kooperatiba ay ang inyong pagkakaisa upang maiangat ang kabuhayan hindi lang ng inyong grupo kundi pati ng buong komunidad na inyong kinabibilangan. Ang suportang ito ay makakatulong sa hangarin ng bawat kooperatiba na maiangat ang mga kabuhayan ng inyong pamayanan,” he said.

In his speech, Go emphasized the critical role of cooperatives in fostering community development and their significant contributions to local economies.

“I urge each cooperative to utilize this support wisely and strategically. Let it be a tool for innovation, development, and progress. Mamuhunan sa mga proyektong makikinabang ang inyong mga miyembro at ang mas malawak na komunidad. Whether it’s enhancing your operations, expanding your services, or initiating new community programs, let every peso contribute to the betterment of your community,” he encouraged.

As a staunch advocate for cooperatives, Senator Go co-authored and co-sponsored several key legislations, including Republic Act No. 11502, which declares October of every year as National Cooperative Month; and RA 11535, making the position of a Cooperatives Development Officer mandatory in municipal, city, and provincial levels. His involvement in the Senate Committee on Cooperatives further underscores his dedication to this sector.

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of cooperatives, Go vowed continued support. “Tandaan, ang tagumpay ng inyong kooperatiba ay hindi lamang tagumpay para sa inyong mga miyembro kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa. Sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang mas inklusibo at maunlad na Pilipinas,” said Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit.

The event underscored the government's commitment to empowering cooperatives, ensuring they have the necessary resources to thrive and contribute to the nation's growth.

“Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, asahan ninyo, patuloy akong magiging kaagapay ninyo at susuportahan ang inyong mga pagsisikap sa abot ng aking makakaya,” he concluded.

On the same day, Go attended the opening of the Zamboanga Mafuerza Cup and even extended assistance to displaced workers in the city.