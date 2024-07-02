Angara eyes quality education

Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara on Tuesday said he is committed to working with all sectors of society to ensure that every Filipino child has access to quality education.

Just hours after being named by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as education secretary, Angara said he was looking forward to building upon the accomplishments of his predecessor, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Angara’s appointment was announced by Malacañang early Tuesday on social media.

Senators hail Angara

His Senate colleagues had nothing but praise for Angara.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Senator Angara for a well-deserved appointment. His task ahead is gargantuan and I wish him well,” said Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino said Angara would do a good job with his background and familiarity with current issues.

“The Senate will lose another legal mind as a consequence,” he added.

Senator Joel Villanueva said he expects Angara to uphold and build upon the “transformative legacy of his father,” the late Senator Edgardo Angara who pioneered significant reforms in the education sector.

The incoming education secretary said he was deeply honored and grateful for the appointment, seeing it as a “significant responsibility” that he “accepts with humility and a profound sense of duty.”

Angara, whose Senate term runs until 2025, said that education is “the cornerstone of our nation’s future, and it is through a collective effort that we can address the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead.”

“I am eager to collaborate with President Marcos and the entire administration in serving our students, supporting our teachers, and enhancing the overall quality of education in our country,” he said.

“Thank you once again to President Marcos for this opportunity. Together, with the dedication of all stakeholders, we will strive to create a brighter future for our nation through education.”

Smooth transition pledged

Angara’s appointment drew generally positive reactions.

“Upon the guidance of the President, we will soon begin the transition process with the office of Vice President Sara Duterte. I eagerly look forward to building the gains made during her stint at the department,” Angara said.

Earlier this week, Angara said that Duterte, who left her Cabinet post last month, did a “decent job” in her nearly two-year stint in the department.

“I think she did a decent job, especially in the direction of decongesting the curriculum. That was long overdue and it’s good that she started it,” he said.

“Our curriculum is too congested, and it was also noted in the EDCOM report that there are resources not being utilized in the budget every year, so hopefully that can be addressed as well,” he said.

DepEd welcomes new chief

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said it looks forward to “working with the new leadership as we continue our relentless pursuit toward improving the quality of basic education in the country.”

A group of non-teaching personnel also welcomed the appointment.

“We welcome him as the new secretary of the DepEd and look forward to working with him, particularly as someone who respects unionism,” said lawyer Domingo Alidon, president of the Department of Education National Employees Union (DepEd-NEU).

Earlier, the DepEd-NEU urged the President to appoint a secretary who was not a politician to prevent the department from being used for political purposes.

“We hope that he will not use the DepEd for his political agenda and that he will continue the successful programs of the previous secretary while respecting unionism,” Alidon said.

Rise in PISA ranking seen

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon expressed optimism that Angara’s appointment would enhance the Philippines’ ranking in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

“Congratulations to Senator Sonny Angara on his appointment as secretary of education. His appointment is a valuable addition to the Marcos Cabinet. With him leading the DepEd, I am confident the Philippines will improve its PISA ranking,” Gadon said.

“Education plays a crucial role in poverty alleviation, and I am pleased the DepEd secretary is someone capable of implementing reforms in our educational system,” Gadon said.

Gargantuan challenges

Angara faces the Herculean task of addressing the issues facing education, foremost of which is poverty where families struggle to afford education expenses. The inability to send their children to school perpetuates the cycle of poverty.

The education sector is also beset by a lack of resources and infrastructure, insufficient funding, and curriculum and teaching issues, among other problems.