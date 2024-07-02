Amos grateful for Ateneo stint

Mason Amos penned a lengthy social media post after reports of his transfer from Ateneo de Manila University to its archrival De La Salle University broke out last Monday.

The Filipino-Australian expressed gratitude to the Blue Eagles for putting trust in him in his first and only stint in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament wearing blue and white.

“To my teammates — with a heavy heart I would like to express that you guys have been a huge part of my life. I am thankful for everything that we were able to share. I have no regrets having fought by your side. I am thankful that you guys taught me lessons and that we were able to create memories I will cherish forever,” Amos said.

“I love you guys and that’ll never change.”

Amos helped Ateneo reach the Final Four in Season 86 but failed to protect its crown when it succumbed to eventual runner-up University of the Philippines.

He averaged 8.87 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.93 assists in his lone season with the Blue Eagles.

The forward is currently in Riga, Latvia for Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament campaign.

Aside from Amos, the reigning UAAP champion Green Archers also acquired Jacob Cortez, Luis Pablo and Kean Baclaan, who will all undergo a one-year residency before suiting up in Season 88.

Some former Blue Eagles, however, did not take the news of Amos switching sides well.

Former Ateneo guard SJ Belangel posted a cryptic tweet about school pride in light of Amos’ move to Taft Avenue.

“Don’t the players have any pride now?” said Belangel, who is playing for Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League.

Sean Quitevis also took swipe by posting a photo of the Blue Eagles’ UAAP Season 85 championship.

“We few, we happy few,” Quitevis wrote.