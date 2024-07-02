5 persons of interest sought in disappearance linked to beauty pageant candidate

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga -- The case of missing beauty pageant bet, Geneva Lopez and her boyfriend, Yitshak Cohen, has taken a sinister turn, with authorities seeking at least five individuals who may be connected to their mysterious disappearance last 21 June.

PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo confirmed this today, though she declined to reveal these persons of interest (POIs) at the request of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

A source from CIDG who requested anonimity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly, revealed that at least five individuals are being considered as POIs and are being pursued to shed light on the missing couple's disappearance.

Investigators into the case are diligently collating all the necessary information to expedite the resolution of the case.

According to Fajardo, the POIs have been identified but the CIDG requested that further details mot be disclosed.

“But we are pursuing very good leads,” Fajardo stated during a media briefing Tuesday.

In an interview earlier, Capas police chief Librado Manarang denied that any POIs were being investigated.

The source alleges that there is a cover-up in the investigation by the Capas police.