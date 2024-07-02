29.5-M Filipinos overweight — NNC

The National Nutrition Commission (NNC) estimates that about 29.5-million Filipinos across all age groups are either overweight or obese.

According to NNC, obesity is recognized as a disease and a risk factor for non-communicable disease including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

On Monday, the NNC said about 26.7 percent of children under five years old were found to be stunted or malnourished in 2021.

“The economic and social costs of poor nutrition are substantial, hindering national development,” the NNC said.

“While individuals and families bear the primary responsibility for their nutritional well-being, the government and other stakeholders must support them, especially the marginalized,” it added.

The NNC furthered that this includes enhancing the availability and affordability of nutritious diets, promoting changes in nutrition behaviors, ensuring access to health and nutrition services, and fostering a supportive environment for proper nutrition.

This, as the NNC called for more support for the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) as the country commemorates the Nutrition Month.

The PPAN 2023-2028 provides a comprehensive framework for improving the nutritional situation in the Philippines.