ZSA ZSA PADILLA, THE DIVINE INTERVIEW

She is Esperanza Perez Padilla, known in showbiz as Zsa Zsa Padilla, born 28 May 1964, a hit maker, a sold out concert performer, the best actress. She is a mother to Karylle (with Modesto Tatlonghari); Zia and Nicole (with Dolphy Quizon), with more than four decades in the industry, the Divine Diva grants yours.

DT: Take us back to the chapter in your life when you were just starting in showbiz, who was the first person to believe and support you?

Zsa Zsa Padilla (ZP): “My parents always encouraged me to sing. As a little girl, I always had a melody in my head and would either be humming or singing songs I’ve heard for the first time (with invented lyrics since English was not my first language). Since my family knew I was passionate about singing, I had an uncle, Tito Bebong Padilla Osorio who’d always push me to either be an artista since he became an assistant director in movies. Although it wasn’t my dream, I tagged along an older sister of mine who wanted to be an actress. So, I was able to have small non speaking roles in two films! When I turned 17, he was also the one who told me that Hotdog Band was looking for a new girl. I was already married at the time (married at 16) so my (former) husband encouraged me to pursue my dream of being a singer. I stayed with Hotdog for a year then went solo. My very first manager was with the group of Sandra Chavez, Classified Entertainment. They honed me to perform before an audience. I was also managed by Ronnie Henares and later by Edith Montelibano until I went back to Sandra when she put up her own managing company called Artist House. I stayed with them until I started to self-manage with the help of Nene Atilano. She has been my manager for 22 years.

I also want to acknowledge the help of Willy Cruz and sisters Margot and Edith Gallardo of Jem Recording for starting my solo recording career. I was moved by my manager (Sandra Chavez) to Blackgold after my album with Jem/Telesis.

With regards to my Television career, I am grateful to Kuya Germs (German Moreno) for making me host his noontime variety show along with Sharon Cuneta and Jacqui Lou Blanco and many more! I stayed with his shows for many years. And of course, I have ASAP, which I’ve been a part of for 29 years now.

With regards to movies, my first movie was with Dolphy under RVQ Productions called, Mga Anak ni Pacifica Falayfay, which is a spinoff of the original Pacifica Falayfay. I later signed a three-picture deal with Seiko Films and another with Viva Films.

DT: Did you see yourself then lasting this long?

ZP: I wasn’t sure I would last 40 years since not everyone is blessed to have a lasting career in the music/TV and movie industry. I worked hard to get to where I am. But most importantly, I know a lot of people worked hard, for me to get to where I am today. I also owe a lot to my audience.

DT: Who are your closest friends in showbiz? Do you believe that it’s harder to find true friends in the industry?

ZP: I try to be friends with everyone I work with. I became very close to Sharon Cuneta when we were both barely 20 years old! Then I also became very close to Kris Aquino.

Today, I’m closest to my friends and co artists in ASAP Natin ’To.

I don’t think it’s hard to have friends in the music and film industry. But I understand how some may be cautious since some may be afraid of sharing secrets that could potentially be used against them.

DT: Of all the intrigues you’ve encountered in your showbiz career, which one hurt the most? You learned the most from? Why?

ZP: “I have learned from many, many past mistakes and the ones that hurt most would be about being too trusting of other people who handle your career. There have been problematic contracts for instance. Ones that force an artist to fulfill. Or taking career directions that only do more harm than good.

Personal tirades are common but not that you should lose sleep over. I’ve always maintained my right to lead a personal life.

Online bashing is something that everyone- even ordinary folks encounter. It’s awful being judged based on rumors or preconceived notions but I feel it’s not good to be on the defensive. You have a right to clap back but also abide by the saying: Choose your battles.

DT: Name a song that you recorded that’s closest to your heart? Why?

ZP: “Kahit Na.” It was the first melody that I totally fell in love with upon hearing! The lyrics came after since I practically coerced Willy Cruz to give me the song! It was already meant for a Viva Film theme song. It’s the most memorable since it was my first solo recording. The message of song is timeless.

DT: The most favorite chapter in your life and why?

ZP: I think the beginning my career is my most favorite. It may seem strange, but I have come to love the struggles I went through trying to prove to people and to myself that I deserve a place in the industry of show business. The things that I have learned will always be of value to me. And I guess it helped navigate me to where I am today.

DT: An excellent singer and a best actress. If you are to choose one, who will it be?

ZP: I love them both equally! Although as a teenager, I never wanted to be an “artista,” and my earlier experience didn’t leave me wanting to be part of more films.

I enjoyed acting only after I was given the chance to expand my horizons after establishing myself as a singer.

Singing has always been my first love. I’m blessed to be able to do both.

DT: If you were not in showbiz, where would you be now and what would you be doing?

ZP: I would have migrated to the US, if I didn’t marry at 16. So in an alternate universe I would probably be working at the casinos since I would audition to be part of a show band!

When I was in college, I loved all my science subjects the most, so probably anything in the medical field.

DT: When did you feel that you’re successful?

ZP: I don’t remember the exact time it happened but I remember being hungry to be told that I was good enough. So I kept trying. I worked really hard.

DT: Do you see yourself retiring and leaving showbiz? Why or why not?

ZP: I don’t know if there’s a retirement age for people in showbiz. And I am very much against ageism. I believe that the older an artist becomes, the more respect they should be given. They have paved the way for other (new) artists and as long as they are capable of the work, then they have every right to stay! I envision myself fading…. Stars may fade, but their legacy prevails.

Their brilliance etched in timeless trails. Stars may dim, but their journey’s not done… their essence lingers to eternity and beyond.”

Zsa Zsa recently released her latest song “Pag Tinadhana” composed and produced by Jonathan Manalo and arranged by Tommy Katigbak under Star Music.