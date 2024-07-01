TIFFANY SPARKLES Despite shaky start, Bernardino protects 1-shot JPGT lead

Tiffany Bernardino is not contented with holding the lead after opening day Monday. She’s focused on consolidating by the next round.

The 12-year-old Bernardino said: “I’ll focus on my putting tomorrow and develop strategies for the back nine, which is long and has many water hazards.”

She knew better this time after encountering a challenging course and an equally determined field.

Bernardino took a one-stroke lead following an 86 at the start of the ICTSI JPGT Visayas Series 3 at the Negros Occidental Golf Country Club.

Trailing her is Alexie Gabi in the four-division series organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournament Inc.

Bernardino fired a 44 against Gabi’s 45 in the backside of the tough par-70 course — where they both began the round. Both of them closed with identical 42s.

Bernardino, winner over Gabi and Rane Chiu during last week’s Bacolod leg, now leads the race for the top two spots for the national finals. But Gabi, who topped the first leg in Iloilo, was a stroke behind with 87, while Chiu and Louise Jalandoni followed suit with 91 and 99, respectively.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Bacolod leg winner Nyito Tiongco took the lead with an even frontside 35, capitalizing on Gabriel Handog’s double bogeys in the last two holes to pull ahead by two strokes with a 75.

Tiongco highlighted his round with a birdie on No. 14 after nearly hitting a marshal with a sliced drive, but recovered with a precise pitch into the hole. He aims to play safe, saying, “I’ll try to play safe tomorrow, hit the fairways, and putt better.”

‘We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.’

In the premier 16-18 division, Dominique Gotiong maintained her momentum from her runaway victory in Bacolod, establishing an early 20-stroke lead with an 82 as Breanna Rojas and Rhiena Sinfuego struggled with 102 and 103, respectively.

The Boys’ 16-18 race began with Del Monte’s Simon Wahing taking the lead with a closing frontside 35, finishing with a 74. He leads by three strokes over Azie Acuña IV, who scored a 77. Cody Langamin, the early leader, fell to third with a 78, followed by Bryce Lacida (79), Eddie Gonzales, Jr. (80), and Keith Pagalan (81).

The girls’ 8-9 category saw a three-way tie with Ana Marie Aguilar, Aria Montelibano, and Faith Reosura all scoring 120. Anezka Golez trailed with 130. The leaders collectively said, “We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

In the youngest boys’ category, James Rolida led with a 90 after a steady backside finish of 43, overtaking Tobias Tiongko, who finished with a 93.

In the boys’ 10-12 division, Ateneo’s Race Manhit, the runaway winner in Bacolod, secured an 18-stroke lead with a 78. Rafael Alvarez and Isaac Locsin struggled with scores of 96 and 101, respectively.

Maurysse Abalos and Kelsey Bernardino, both from Saint Pedro Poveda, matched 86s in the girls’ 10-12 division, racing to a 28-shot lead over Chelsea Ogborne (114). Nikaella Salahog and Crystalie Bornales followed with 132 and 133, respectively.