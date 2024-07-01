Thai foreign minister visiting Phl

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the Philippines this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

According to the DFA, Maris is expected to embark on his inaugural visit to the Philippines on 4 July, after he assumed his position in May.

The foreign minister and his Philippine counterpart, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, “will discuss bilateral areas of cooperation, including the proposed convening of the 6th Meeting of the Philippines-Thailand Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.”

Likewise, the two top diplomats are expected to discuss “regional and international issues of common concern, including the situation in the South China Sea, Myanmar and Gaza.”

The high-level visit takes place “at an auspicious occasion when the Philippines and Thailand are celebrating this year the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations, which were established through the signing of a Treaty of Friendship in 1949.”

“The Philippines and Thailand enjoy a robust relationship and are fellow members of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations),” the DFA said.