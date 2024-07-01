TARSINEHAN: Celebrating Filipino Heritage Through Gabriel Malvar's Lens

In celebration of Daily Tribune's 24th Anniversary, we proudly partner with Extra Mile Productions to present TARSINEHAN, a premier online cinema featuring Gabriel Malvar's compelling and visually stunning documentaries. These films are essential viewing for Filipinos, environmentalists, and history enthusiasts worldwide.

Our inaugural screenings showcase two remarkable films: "Philippine Rise" and "Coral Resiliency". "Philippine Rise" documents the Philippines' bold assertion of sovereignty over a biodiverse underwater plateau through a symbolic flag-planting on Independence Day. "Coral Resiliency" explores Taytay, Palawan's innovative network of marine protected areas, highlighting their crucial role in bolstering coral resilience against climate change.

Gabriel "Gabby" Malvar is a dedicated Filipino documentary filmmaker, writer, and photographer who left a successful corporate career in his late 30s to found Extra Mile Productions with his wife, Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar. His work, ranging from television series to feature-length documentaries, focuses on presenting the diverse stories of the Philippines. Notable projects include the National Geographic series "Islands Insider" and the documentary "On the Brink," which examines whale shark tourism. His "Passages" series explores the lesser-known regions of Mindanao, while "Know Your North" showcases stories from Northern Luzon. Known for his commitment to capturing authentic narratives in challenging locations, Malvar aims to balance tourism promotion with cultural and environmental preservation. Through his lens, he reveals the multifaceted beauty and challenges of the Philippine archipelago.

Watch here: https://tarsinehan.tribune.net.ph/