Spirit of Competition Energizes Quiet Town as Bong Go Rallies Support for Aspiring Athletes

Mabuhay town has always been a quaint locality in Zamboanga Sibugay. But in January of this year, it transformed into a bustling hub of youthful energy and competitive spirit. Its streets exploded with cheers as the community gathered to celebrate its founding anniversary from January 20 to 25.

The annual festivities took on an added dimension this year as a series of basketball tournaments that engaged local schools, barangays, and government agencies in friendly yet fierce competition commenced.

Behind this spirited initiative was Mayor Edreluisa Caloñge, who saw the festivities as more than just a celebration of heritage. She envisioned it as a catalyst for nurturing young talents and instilling a sense of leadership among the youth. To realize this vision, she reached out to a familiar advocate for youth and sports development: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

The mayor's request went beyond mere financial support. She sought a partnership that could fundamentally shape the futures of Mabuhay’s young athletes. Go responded promptly, securing support through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

"Every child deserves the chance to compete on an even playing field," Go affirmed. "We'll ensure that our facilities serve as more than just sports venues—they will be arenas where our youth can grow both physically and personally."

The enthusiasm palpable in the air that week did more than fill the town with life. It opened new pathways for its youth, aligning with Go's broader commitment to grassroots sports development.

A key figure in the creation of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) through Republic Act No. 11470 which he co-sponsored and is one of its authors, Go has long championed the integration of athletic and academic pursuits. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS offers a dual path for student-athletes, encouraging excellence in both arenas.

Moreover, Go has pushed for structured national support through Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, that he principally sponsored and is one of the authors which recently passed the Senate. This legislation aims to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program, reinforcing the nation's sports development strategy.

"Sports teach some of life’s most valuable lessons: discipline, sportsmanship, resilience, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence," Go explained. "We're here not just to help them win in sports but to excel in life."

Supported by the PSC and propelled by Go's vision, Mabuhay’s founding anniversary became a vibrant celebration of its past and a bold stride toward a promising future, leaving a lasting impact on the community and its next generation of leaders.

“Mga kababayan ko, isang beses lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong at karangalan na pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa at sa bansa, gawin na po natin ang lahat para magampanan ito. Patuloy akong susuporta sa ating mga atleta at magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he ended.