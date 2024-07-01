Sofitel officially shuts doors

Officially this day, Sofitel Philippine Plaza is closing its doors due to earlier announced refurbishing of its building and interiors.

“Sofitel Manila bids you adieu. Merci beaucoup, and à bientôt in new adventures!” their official statement read in Meta (Facebook).

“Where moments were made magnifique. Where memories last. Your smiles and stories have left an indelible mark on our hearts. We hope these memories stay with you as fondly as they will with us,” it added.

Officials of Hotel Owners Association of the Philippines, the organization which Sofitel is a member, said in an earlier interview that even they are not sure whether the hotel will reopen or not.