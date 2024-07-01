Six slapped raps on ‘Wattah, Wattah’ incidents

The local government of San Juan on Monday revealed that at least six people face charges for allegedly harassing passersby during San Juan City’s Wattah Wattah Festival last 24 June 2024.

Mayor Francis Zamora said that he has personally accompanied one victim to the prosecutor’s office to file charges of unjust vexation, malicious mischief, and slander. Other complaints were settled amicably, including those related to property damage caused by people climbing on vehicles.

“There were also other cases regarding damage to properties on vehicles after some residents climbed on top of them. But they were able to reach an amicable settlement, so the vehicle owners did not pursue filing complaints,” he said.

In response to the incidents, Zamora said the city government will review the festival’s protocols. A city ordinance already prohibits people from forcibly opening vehicles to drench passengers and climbing on or shaking them.

He added that they will strengthen these regulations and designate specific areas for water splashing.

The mayor also said he will discuss the possibility of holding a “binyagang bayan” or mass baptism during the Wattah Wattah Festival with relevant officials.

The annual festival honors the city’s patron saint, John the Baptist, and traditionally involves water dousing. However, some celebrants this year went too far, drenching people who did not want to participate.