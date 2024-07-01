SEC: Gray list exit imminent

Government regulators are optimistic that the Philippines will soon exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list following “substantial progress” made throughout the years.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairperson Emilio Aquino said on Monday that the regulator “remains dedicated to sustaining the gains made in beneficial ownership transparency and compliance.”

The target for an exit from the FATF rogue list is before the end of the year, according to a source in the agency.

The government, represented by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin attended the 2024 FATF Plenary in Singapore last week during which the Philippines was cited for the notable increase in its money laundering investigations and prosecutions in line with risk.

Likewise, the country was reported to strictly implement beneficial ownership transparency obligations to ensure law enforcement access to beneficial ownership data records.

These were on top of its implementation of risk-based supervision of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions.

Significant FATF milestones

“The recognition of these significant milestones by FATF underscores the SEC’s commitment to being a reliable partner in the global fight against money laundering and terrorism financing. It also demonstrates our full support for the government’s effort to get out of the FATF grey list,” Aquino said.

In 2019 and 2020, the SEC mandated the inclusion of beneficial ownership in general information sheets for domestic and foreign corporations.

The information was made accessible to various law enforcement authorities, including the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the National Bureau of Investigation.

Furthermore, in 2021, the SEC prohibited the issuance and sale of bearer shares and bearer share warrants through SEC Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2021 to enhance transparency and prevent the misuse of corporations for illicit activities.

Amnesty program

To facilitate ease of doing business in the Philippines, the SEC initiated an amnesty program in 2023.

The program encouraged compliance with reportorial requirements, with over 85,000 corporations participating.

It enabled companies to rectify delinquencies and waive past penalties by fulfilling a single fee requirement.