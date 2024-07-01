Project Wolbachia needs ‘rigorous, independent’ monitoring, evaluation first — DOH

Project Wolbachia, a notable initiative of Singapore that uses bacteria in mosquitoes to disrupt the dengue transmission process, still needs “rigorous and independent” monitoring and evaluation before being implemented in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Citing the World Health Organization, the DOH recommended pilot tests first for the project.

According to Singapore’s National Environment Agency, Project Wolbachia uses male Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti (Wolbachia-Aedes) mosquitoes to reduce the dengue mosquito population.

Since its implementation in the country in 2023, Singapore was able to reduce the Aedes aegypti mosquito population and up to 77 percent are less likely to get dengue at release areas.

The DOH noted an increase in dengue cases in the country, logging 4,689 cases from 2 to 15 June.

Up by 10 percent from 5,547 reported last 5 to 18 May to 6,082 cases last 19 May to 1 June.