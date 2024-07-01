Phl-S. Korea celebrates 75 years of bilateral ties affirming agri-coop

In celebration of the Philippines-South Korea's 75 years of bilateral relations, the two countries vowed stronger cooperation on agricultural development, boosting the economic growth and livelihood of their farmers.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Agriculture disclosed that Letters of Intent were signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and the Korean Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) during a bilateral meeting in Seoul last 11 June.

The LOI signing was witnessed by Philippine Ambassador Maria Theresa B. Dizon De Vega and some officials from DA and MAFRA.

As keen on deepening cooperation with MAFRA, Laurel laid out initiatives to secure market access for Philippine agricultural exports to the Korean market, such as calamansi and poultry products.

Furthermore, acknowledging the collaboration since the Philippine Agriculture Office was established in Seoul under Agriculture Attaché Aleli Maghirang in 2016, the agri chief presented special local fresh avocado fruits and okra as tokens of appreciation.

The Philippines gained market access for fresh avocados in 2023 and fresh okra in 2021.

During his visit, Laurel inaugurated the Philippine pavilion at Seoul Food Expo 2024, showcasing products from the Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association and a delegation of DA agribusiness exporters, and convened with the Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative and potential investors.

“The events underscore the commitment of both nations to deepen agricultural ties, capitalize on trade opportunities, and promote mutual prosperity as they mark 75 years of fruitful partnership,” the statement read.

Philippines-South Korea bilateral ties began on 3 March 1949.

Last week, Laurel said in a forum that banana export tariffs to South Korea are seen to be soon lowered.

The two countries signed a free trade agreement (FTA) last year. Among the Philippines' priorities in FTA are enhancing market access for key products such as bananas, processed pineapples, various fruits, industrial goods, and a diverse range of services.

The agreement is expected to reduce the tariff on bananas to zero within five years.