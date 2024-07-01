Phl, Australia join hands vs terrorism

The Australian government and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) have agreed to collaborate to prevent terrorist movements, combat people smuggling, and address transnational crimes.

This is part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the BI and the Australian Department of Home Affairs (ADHA) on 5 June during an event in Makati.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco underscored the significance of the MoU.

"This agreement marks a pivotal moment in our bilateral relations. By closely collaborating with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, we enhance our commitment to improved migration management and regional security," Tansingco said.

The MoU seeks to strengthen practical cooperation and support regional initiatives promoting lawful travel. Both parties are dedicated to streamlining procedures for authorized movements while implementing measures to deter unlawful migration.

Moreover, Tansingco stressed that the MoU framework facilitates cooperation between the two governments on shared accountabilities and interests. This agreement also lays the groundwork for future collaboration in identifying, halting, and penalizing traffickers and facilitators of undocumented migrants.

The MoU includes an exchange of intelligence information on operational methods, such as processes, transit routes and modes of travel.

"Sharing intelligence is crucial in our joint efforts to combat illegal activities and enhance border security," noted Tansingco.

The MoU is part of the Philippines-Australia Plan of Action (2023–2026), following a joint declaration on 8 September, 2023, between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which elevated the two nations’ bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.