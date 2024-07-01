PEZA logs needle injection maker to ecozone

Manufacturer of special injection needles for medical use, Kaneko Medical Philippine Inc. is now logged to operate at First Philippine Industrial Park – Special Economic Zone.

This was following the sealing of the Registration Agreement last 26 June 2024 at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority head office in Pasay City last 26 June.

The registration was done between Kaneko Medical Philippine Inc. authorized representative Masaya Fukazawa and PEZA Deputy Director General Vivian Santos, marking a significant step forward in the country’s industrial and economic growth, particularly in the medical instruments manufacturing industry.

The inclusion of Kaneko Medical Philippine Inc. as one of the locator companies in FPIP-SEZ emphasizes our commitment to attracting high-tech manufacturing investments and fostering a conducive environment for technological advancement.

Microcatheters, which are essential in various medical procedures, represent a sophisticated and critical segment of the medical device industry.

The establishment of the manufacturing plant in the FPIP-SEZ is expected to significantly contribute to the global supply chain.

Kaneko Medical Philippine Inc. registration was one of the pledges secured by Director General Tereso Panga during PEZA's investment mission to Tokyo in September 2023.

The project cost for Kaneco’s operation at the FPIP-SEZ is pegged at P36.665 million, with projected exports of $1.379 million, with a projected employment of 40 workers.

“Based on our quality policy of "providing products trusted by our customers," we work towards quality needle manufacturing while always being aware of the following: the aim for minimal invasiveness through needles with reduced puncture resistance, the constant improvement of the grinding technique at the core of the technology, risk-management activities applied to our manufacturing of hypodermics and confirmed by the FMEA (failure mode and effects analysis), and compiling evidence of the safety of hypodermics,” its company profile read.