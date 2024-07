Photos

PBBM leads Phl Airforce 77th anniversary celebration

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commemorated the 77th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Air Force at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga on 1 July 2024. During the event, he observed a PAF capability demonstration showcasing air operations simulating territory retake through enemy command and control destruction. Additionally, outstanding PAF members were honored with awards for their exemplary performance. | via YUMMIE DINGDING