Pasay unveils single trunkline

The local government of Pasay City announced the launch of Pasay City Government single trunkline number, 888-PASAY or 888-72729, designed to streamline and enhance services to the growing 460,000 Pasayeños.

Pasay City Mayor Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano said that the new system replaces the multiple phone numbers for various city hall departments, offering a single access point for all citizen inquiries, concerns, and requests.

“This transformation aims to provide a more efficient and responsive communication channel, ensuring faster and more direct access to the services Pasayen̈os needs,” said the mayor.

She added that the 888-PASAY single trunkline is a testament to her unwavering dedication to improving service delivery and creating a more efficient and citizen-centric government.

The lady mayor believed that the new system would undoubtedly pave the way for more effective collaborations and coordination with her constituents to address and resolve all their concerns.

Rubiano said that the 888-PASAY trunkline will be staffed by the Pasay City Public Information Office (PIO), tasked to handle inquiries and direct the callers to the appropriate department.

The system will also feature advanced call-routing technology to ensure prompt and efficient receiving of the calls.

“This new system will significantly improve our ability to serve our constituents. It will allow us to respond to their needs more quickly and effectively, ultimately making their lives easier and more convenient,” said Rubiano.

She also highlighted the benefits of the 888-PASAY Single Trunkline which include a single point of access, faster response times, enhanced efficiency and increased accessibility.