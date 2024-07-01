Pampanga gears up for secure elections

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda on Thursday turned over 53 patrol bikes to the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) to help boost police visibility and ensure a peaceful and secure election season in the province.

Gov. Delta handed the symbolic key to the newly appointed PPO Director, P/Col. Jay Dimaandal during the ceremony.

“These motorcycles will allow our police officers to reach every corner of the province quickly and effectively,” he said. “This increased visibility is essential for maintaining peace and security during this crucial period.”

Pineda, in his address, highlighted the critical role of a visible police presence in maintaining order and deterring potential disturbances during elections.

The enhanced mobility will enable police officers to respond swiftly to incidents, patrol areas more effectively, and maintain a constant presence in communities, he added.

The 53 motorcycles, 30 of which were procured by the Provincial Government and 23 donated by the Pineda family, will be deployed across the province, supplementing the initial distribution of 23 motorcycles.