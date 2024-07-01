PAF’s show of force impresses Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lauded the Philippine Air Force for its enhanced defense capabilities during the PAF’s 77th anniversary celebration at Basa Air Base on Monday.

In a live demonstration, the PAF showcased its ability to defend the nation’s airspace and respond to territorial threats, reinforcing its role in promoting regional peace.

“The Philippine Air Force has strengthened itself in defending the country’s territory while promoting peace in the region,” Marcos said in his address.

The President highlighted the PAF’s significant strides in maritime surveillance and internal security operations.

The PAF said it has improved its maritime awareness by conducting regular patrols, and keeping a vigilant eye on 400 unidentified tracks within the Philippine airspace.

It said that internal security efforts have led to the surrender of more than 250 insurgents, demonstrating its effective role in maintaining national security.

The President also underscored the PAF’s active participation in various global and bilateral military exercises, which he described as a commitment to global peace and security.

“This is a testament to our stern resolve to contribute to global peace and security,” Marcos said, citing ongoing efforts to acquire additional air assets, enhance cyber warfare communication systems, and pursue bases development.

Radar systems

The programs included the recent acquisition of advanced aircraft and radar systems that have significantly improved the PAF’s operational readiness and reach.

With the theme “Accelerating Above and Beyond: 77 Years of PAF Excellence in Protecting the Nation and Securing the Skies,” the event featured demonstrations of the PAF’s operational capabilities.

On air and maritime defense, the PAF showcased its ability to retake territory captured by enemy forces, detect and neutralize enemy aircraft through airstrikes, and utilize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for intelligence gathering and surveillance.

On troop insertion operations using Black Hawk helicopters equipped with fast-rope insertion and extraction systems, the PAF demonstrated its proficiency in inserting troops into hostile environments quickly and effectively.

On ground-based air defense, the Israeli-made Spyder mobile air defense system, also known as the Ground-Based Air Defense System (GBADS), was displayed. This recently acquired system enhances the PAF’s capability to protect the nation’s airspace from enemy aircraft.

Marcos oversaw the awarding of streamers and plaques to 17 recipients who contributed to the PAF’s success in 2024.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), alongside the Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Navy, has been intensifying its maritime and aerial patrols in the contested West Philippine Sea. This initiative ensures continuous and robust territorial defense capabilities.

More funds vowed

In a significant show of support, Speaker Martin Romualdez pledged to increase funding for the AFP in 2025.

The boost aims to expedite the military’s modernization, which is crucial for countering the escalating maritime dispute with China.

“We recognize that in this ever-evolving world, our security apparatus must be dynamic, robust, and forward-looking. The administration has thus embarked on a comprehensive modernization program aimed at upgrading our defense systems and ensuring that our armed forces are equipped with the latest technology and resources necessary to meet the challenges of the modern battlefield,” Romualdez said.

In light of recent confrontations, including the injuring of Navy personnel at Ayungin Shoal, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla emphasized the shift towards external defense and increased precautions to prevent similar incidents.

Sara chimes in

Vice President Sara Duterte expressed gratitude to the PAF, acknowledging its sacrifices and dedication.

“We sincerely thank you for your sacrifices and dedication to honestly serve our country,” Duterte said in her message.

The House of Representatives recently realigned P1.23 billion in confidential funds from various civilian agencies to support security and intelligence operations.

This included an allocation of P200 million for the Philippine Coast Guard in this year’s budget, underscoring the national priority to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities.