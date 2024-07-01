PAF enhances defense efforts, strengthened capabilities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that the Philippine Air Force has strengthened itself in defending the country's territory while promoting peace in the region.

During PAF's 77th founding anniversary at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga, Marcos said the country's air forces have improved its awareness of the marine sector by frequently performing maritime patrol missions and keeping an eye on more than 400 unknown tracks within the Philippine Air Defense Identification Zone.

Marcos also noted that the PAF concurrently pursued its internal security operations, leading to the surrender of more than 250 members of regional insurgent organizations.

The Chief Executive also mentioned the Philippine military's involvement in several global and bilateral military exercises.

“This is a testament to our stern resolve to contribute to global peace and security,” Marcos said.

Marcos gave the PAF his word that his administration would help them strengthen their support as the government is now in the process of acquiring additional air assets, enhancing cyber warfare communication systems, and pursuing base development programs for the PAF.

Marcos explained it is his way of thanking the men and women of the Air Force, who have demonstrated exemplary dedication in their duties, especially in their efforts to provide prompt assistance by regularly conducting humanitarian and disaster response operations.

These efforts, he said, have already resulted in the acquisition of additional aircraft, as well as advanced radar systems, “which have transformed our operational readiness and has enhanced our operational reach.”

Under the theme "Accelerating Above and Beyond: 77 Years of PAF Excellence in Protecting the Nation and Securing the Skies," the PAF on Monday demonstrated its capacity to defend the nation's airspace and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

President Marcos was present for a live capability demonstration of the PAF's ability to retake territory captured by enemy forces, detect, track, and neutralize enemy aircraft through airstrikes, use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for intelligence gathering and surveillance, and insert troops using 'Black Hawk' helicopters equipped with fast-rope insertion and extraction systems.

The Israeli-made Spyder mobile air defense system, also known as the Ground-Based Air Defense System (GBADS), which the Air Force recently purchased and may use to defend the nation's airspace from enemy aircraft, was also demonstrated by the PAF.

In addition to this, Marcos oversaw the awarding of streamers and plaques to 17 recipients in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments that aided in the PAF's success in 2024.