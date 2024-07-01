Over 10K unregistered vehicles apprehended

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday revealed that its operatives flagged at least 10,461 motor vehicles throughout June as part of its ongoing campaign against unregistered vehicles.

In a statement, the LTO disclosed that motorcycles topped the list of apprehended vehicles with 6,824, followed by tricycles with 1,787, private vans with 954, private sedans with 451 and trucks with 230.

“This is a testament to the LTO’s commitment to ensuring all vehicles are registered,” said LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II. “Registration is not just a government requirement; it’s about road safety. The registration process includes a roadworthiness inspection.”

Mendoza added that the campaign aligns with Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista’s priority of ensuring the safety of all road users in the country.

Of the apprehended vehicles, 9,212 were issued traffic violation tickets, while 1,601 were impounded. Some of the impounded vehicles were operating as public transportation without the necessary government permits, known as “colorum” vehicles.