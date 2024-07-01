‘No plate, no travel’ policy violators nabbed

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday has started the implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy for tricycles in coordination with the local government of Quezon City.

During the first day of implementation, 23 tricycle drivers were apprehended. Sixteen of those apprehended were found to be operating unregistered tricycles, while five were caught operating vehicles without license plates. Two additional drivers were apprehended for driving without a license.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the policy was implemented with the full support of the Quezon City government and tricycle operators and drivers associations (TODAs).

“This policy was welcomed by our friends in the Quezon City TODAs,” Mendoza said. “Not only did we effectively explain the importance of this policy, but they themselves have been complaining about colorum tricycles that steal their income.”

The policy requires all tricycles operating in Quezon City to display valid and authorized license plates at all times. The plates must be clearly visible and properly attached to the vehicles.

Mendoza said a sufficient number of LTO personnel and Quezon City traffic enforcers will be deployed in strategic areas to enforce the policy.

The implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy comes after the LTO addressed a backlog of nearly 3,000 tricycle license plates in Quezon City.

“Tricycles found operating without a valid license plate will be apprehended,” the LTO said in a memorandum. “Appropriate legal actions and penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations will be imposed.”

Mendoza said the policy will be strictly enforced throughout Quezon City and could potentially be implemented nationwide in the future.