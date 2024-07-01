NCRPO to deploy over 20K cops for SoNA

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced a major security deployment for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on 22 July 2024.

In a statement, the NCRPO said that at least 22,000 police officers and additional personnel will be involved in securing the event.

The deployment includes 17,971 officers from Metro Manila police districts; 1,879 officers from nearby regions like Central Luzon and Calabarzon; and 2,771 personnel from other government agencies.

Beyond a main security task force, NCRPO will also establish sub-groups led by each of the five Metro Manila district directors. Their focus will extend beyond security to include medical assistance, coordinated with public and private organizations.

NCRPO chief and Task Force SONA commander Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said that aside from the Security Task Force SONA 2024, they would also deploy sub-task groups that would be led by the five district directors in Metro Manila.

“We will not just provide security but also medical assistance in coordination with public agencies and private organizations,” said Nartatez.

To ensure a smooth and secure SoNA, the NCRPO is conducting simulations to test the effectiveness of security plans and it is planning increased police presence around key locations.

The locations include the vicinity of the Batasan Complex in Quezon City, the places where people gather, such as malls and churches; and critical infrastructure like airports, seaports, and passenger terminals.

Also, the NCRPO revealed that security will be tighter around potential areas such as Chino Roces Bridge (Mendiola) near Malacañang Palace; US Embassy in Manila; and EDSA Shrine in Quezon City.