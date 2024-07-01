NBI apprehends trafficking suspects

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported on Monday the arrest of seven individuals on human trafficking charges following an entrapment and rescue operation in Quezon City and Parañaque City.

NBI director Jaime Santiago disclosed that the operation — conducted by the NBI-Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) — targeted a group suspected of offering the sexual services of minors and foreign nationals.

Those arrested were identified as Moises S. Bognot, Jermaine E. Villanueva, Glenn Paolo P. Solijon, Darwin P. Tagalog, Lance Clifford B. Ungriano, Nighejer C. Teriote and Zhang Wenyou, a Chinese national.

According to Santiago, the NBI received a tip from La Familia Rescue, a non-profit organization, regarding the group’s activities. The tip alleged that the group offered minor Filipino victims for P5,000 and foreign nationals for P45,000.

The NBI-CCD conducted an initial operation in Quezon City on 27 June, resulting in the arrest of five suspects and the rescue of seven Filipino minors, three Russians and one Kazakh national.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of Teriote and Zhang, believed to be the masterminds behind the operation. They were arrested in a follow-up operation at a hotel and casino in Parañaque City.

Santiago said the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement and claimed that Chinese nationals based in the Philippines sponsored the entry of Russian sex workers and provided housing and clients.

The arrested individuals will undergo inquest proceedings for violating Republic Act 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012) and Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

Santiago commended the NBI-CCD operatives and La Familia Rescue for their cooperation in dismantling the trafficking operation.