Marcos: 2 July a special non-working day for Pasig City

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a special non-working day in Pasig City for tomorrow, 2 July, Tuesday, to celebrate the 451st anniversary of Pasig.

Marcos, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, issued Proclamation No. 612 on 29 June but was only released on Monday, honoring the event and allowing the people to commemorate the milestone.

The local government of Pasig has also confirmed the special non-working day.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Pasig be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the proclamation states.

“I, Lucas Bersamin, Executive Secretary, by authority of the President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., do hereby declare Tuesday, 02 July 2024, a special (non-working) day in the City of Pasig,” it also says.

