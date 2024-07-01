Mandaue ratifies deal for new gov’t center 

The Mandaue City Government and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) are both “all go” in the construction of the P3.5-billion new government center for the city.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes told media that the government center will have an iconic building with associated commerce spaces, a parking facility, public parks and playgrounds, and public transport terminal.

The groundbreaking will be on 30 August in time for the city’s Charter Day celebration.

“Our new government center is more than just an administrative hub; it›s an income -generating venture with commercial spaces designed to stimulate local economy activity. We aim to revive the convention center to showcase Mandaue’s products and host exhibitions and a museum,” Cortes said.

The iconic building will house both the executive and legislative offices with the former Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) designated as the main building where the frontline offices and public transport terminal will be housed.

The bidding process has been completed, and the project has been awarded to WT Construction and is now awaiting the notice to proceed.

The project will be an 8 to 10-story building. The entire project will cover an estimated total gross floor area of 43,531 square meters.

City administrator Jamaal James Calipayan estimated cost for the new government center may reach P3.512 billion. The project includes key structures like the executive area, with a budget of P1.6 billion; legislative area with P150.1 million; the public and common area with P870.6 million; and parking and land development with P900 million.