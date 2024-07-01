Making a mark with the country’s first Trademark Conference

In a bustling marketplace, a trademark strategy is critical for businesses to carve out a unique identity and gain a competitive edge. Not only does an effective trademark help a brand stand out from the crowd, its impact could resonate across generations, securing consumer trust and loyalty and paving the way to its longevity.

The benefits of a company’s trademark also have a multiplier effect on the growth of the economy. In the Philippines, trademark-intensive industries brought on a 17-percent direct and 41-percent indirect impact on the country’s GDP, according to a 2017 International Trademark Association (INTA) Study. Trademark-heavy industries accounted for 15 percent of jobs and 47 percent of the value of exports in the country.

Considering the value of brands to businesses and the impact of valuable brands to an economy, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines is thrilled to be holding this month the first-ever Philippine Trademark Conference (TMCon Philippines). The event will span three days from 24 to 26 July at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura in Taguig City.

With the tagline “Leveraging Trademarks, Beyond Branding,” the conference is geared towards tackling relevant emerging trends and updates on the trademark policies and strategies in the country. It will provide an avenue for discourse on relevant aspects of local and foreign trademarks, particularly trademark registration, protection, enforcement, valuation and commercialization.

Some interesting sessions will help participants navigate trademark registration procedures and timelines and ensure their compliance with regulations that will allow them to maintain their trademark ownership and protection.

The focus will then shift to “Charting New Horizons: The Madrid e-Filing and Revised Regulations,” wherein a ceremonial launch and demonstration of the electronic filing system for Madrid applications will be conducted, as well as the launch of the Revised Madrid Regulations.

The event will stress the crucial step of securing legal protection over a brand. A legal foundation not only protects a brand’s identity but also enhances its value.

Valuation and commercialization will also take the spotlight, focusing on strategies and providing real-world examples of how effective trademark strategies can lead to business success.

Representatives and practitioners from the World Intellectual Property Organization, the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the Philippines and other relevant parties will share their perspectives on the evolving trademark landscape to give a global, regional and national viewpoint on key matters.

TMCon Philippines will also feature an exhibit of select products and services with registered trademarks to enable networking opportunities among stakeholders. Participants will also benefit from free consultations with experts. Filers can apply on-the-spot to register their trademarks as a booth dedicated to helping applicants will be set up.

The event is expected to gather about 300 attendees each day, including participants and experts for high-level discussions.

Join us at TMCon Philippines 2024 to explore the latest in trademark branding, protection and commercialization. Watch out for further announcements on our social media pages and don’t miss this opportunity to network with industry leaders and gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving world of trademarks.