Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Eastern Samar

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded a 5.0-magnitude earthquake that hit a municipality in Eastern Samar on Monday afternoon.

The quake occurred at 1:53 PM with a depth of 10 kilometers and a location of 10.83°N, 125.44°E, and 031 km S, 10° E of Balangiga.

PHIVOLCS said the quake's origin was tectonic, meaning it was produced due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Instrumental Intensity II was recorded in Hinundayan and Hinunangan in southern Leyte, and Dulag and Abuyog in Leyte.

No damage has been recorded, but the seismic bureau warned of possible aftershocks.