Larry the Cat: Britain's True Ruler of Downing Street?

London, United Kingdom | AFP

by Sylvain PEUCHMAURD

In the tumultuous world of British politics, one figure has remained constant: Larry, the Downing Street cat. As the UK heads towards a July 4 general election, this feline fixture could soon be welcoming his sixth prime minister.

Since his arrival in 2011, Larry has outlasted five Conservative leaders and may soon meet his first from the Labour party. His official title, "Chief Mouser," belies his true influence in the corridors of power.

Larry's tenure has been marked by territorial disputes, most notably with Palmerston, the former Foreign Office cat. Urban foxes and pigeons have also felt his wrath, though some have managed narrow escapes under the watchful eyes of the press.

Despite mixed reviews of his mousing skills, Larry has charmed both politicians and journalists. BBC correspondent Helen Catt notes his penchant for appearing during live broadcasts, often stealing the spotlight.

As election day approaches, Larry has taken to social media to remind voters of his permanence amidst political change. "I don't get to vote in the general election, but I do have to live with whoever you elect. No pressure," he quipped via his official account.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, Larry's human spokesperson revealed, "The key thing to remember is that I live here permanently, the politicians just lodge with me for a bit until they're fired. They all work out sooner or later that it's me that runs the place."

Whether greeting a returning Conservative government or welcoming Labour's potential new residents, one thing is certain: Larry the cat will continue his reign as Downing Street's true ruler.