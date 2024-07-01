Last Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos hosted a concert on the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañang to honor the sacrifices and dedication of Filipino healthcare workers.

Dubbed “Konsyerto sa Palasyo Para sa Ating Mga Healthcare Workers (Concert at the Palace for Our Healthcare Workers), it showcased Filipino talents in singing and other arts.

83 “Labs for All” medical trucks

During the concert, a video presentation showed the 83 “Lab for All” medical trucks that will be distributed to all the provinces across the country, a project of the First Lady.

President Marcos has articulated healthcare as one of his priority programs aimed at propelling the Philippines towards sustainable development and improved quality of life which is deeply relevant to the everyday lives of Filipinos.

The health sector has been under intense scrutiny, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strengthening the healthcare system to provide better medical services and address public health concerns entails improving the healthcare infrastructure, ensuring the availability of essential medicines, and enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals. The initiative aims to build a more robust health system capable of responding to current and future health challenges.

One of the innovations is the First Lady’s “Lab for All” caravan that was described by President Marcos as “a very good project.”

The health caravans provide free healthcare services every Tuesday. They travel to the provinces to give free consultations, X-ray and laboratory tests, and medicines in collaboration with government agencies.

The initiative has been praised for its dedication to helping those in need, especially senior citizens, highlighting the significant effort and time invested in making healthcare accessible.

The “Lab for All” caravan is President Marcos’ favorite of the First Lady’s projects. “It’s a very, very good project,” he said in his vlog.

The government agencies assisting the project include the Department of Health and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

“But really, galing, galing nila (they are really great). They really put a lot of their time and effort into helping senior citizens get medical services and all that. It’s really nakakataba ng puso (warms the heart) because some come in crutches,” she said.

Filipino nurses from the United Kingdom — Xyza Macutay-Malloch, Louie Home and Charito Leonardo-Romano — who were recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM) were among those in attendance at the concert at which they were acknowledged.

Malloch of Iligan, Isabela received the BEM in 2021 for her outstanding contribution to British society during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was invited to witness King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Home received the BEM last year for her contribution to nursing and her advocacy for the international staff in the National Health Service, becoming the first Filipino Lamp Bearer at the 58th Florence Nightingale Commemoration Service at Westminster Abbey.

Romano received her BEM also in 2021 for her commendable efforts during the pandemic.

Filipino music icon Martin Nievera led the lineup of local talents. At one point during his performance, Nievera handed the microphone to President Marcos who sang his classic hit, “Be My Lady,” to the delight of the First Lady and the crowd.