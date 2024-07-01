Korean actor Kim Ji-soo, Kapuso star Jak Roberto now part of ‘Black Rider’

As the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Bronze Medalist Black Rider’ enters its explosive finale this July, the full-action series has introduced two new characters: K-drama actor Kim Ji-soo and Sparkle actor Jak Roberto.

Jak is set to portray Moises, a man who grew up in the streets. Moises is used to taking the law into his own hands and is ready to defend himself in a fist fight should the situation calls for it.

More than his tough personality, a secret from the past links Moises to Elias (Ruru Madrid). Once the truth comes out, will Moises be Black Rider’s ally or foe?

Meanwhile, K-drama actor Kim Ji-soo made headlines recently after GMA Public Affairs announced that he is set to debut on Philippine TV via Black Rider.

Ji-soo is known for his work in hit Korean dramas Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Strong Girl Bong Soon, as well as Bad Guys 2 and My First First Love.

In Black Rider, Ji-soo portrays the self-defense coach Adrian Park, who will train Vanessa (Yassi Pressman) after she gets her life threatened. It can be recalled that Vanessa was introduced as the presidential daughter of interim president William Romero (Roi Vinzon).

Yet aside from training her, will Adrian end up capturing Vanessa’s heart as well? Will she regain her memory and remember who Elias is in her life?

On her social media account, Yassi shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the set with the South Korean actor, showing the latter teaching Yassi how to fire a gun.

Yassi even wrote, “Para saan kaya ito... let’s goooo @actor_jisoo.”

To which Jisoo replied: “Let’s go!”

In an earlier interview, Yassi dropped hints on the new character joining Black Rider.

“Ang trainer po ni Bane ay napakapamilyar po sa maraming mga Pilipino, lalung-lalo na po sa mga nanonood ng K-drama (The trainer of Bane is known by many Filipinos, more so those who watch the K-drama),” she shares. She added that she is really excited to let viewers know who that person is. “Very, very exciting po. Ang set po namin, nagkakagulo every time na may mga ganoon po kaming eksena. We’re very, very excited to see if you guys would love this character (Our set is very disorganized every time we have that kind of scene).”

Black Rider is at 8 p.m. on GMA Prime and 9:40 p.m. on GTV.