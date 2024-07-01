Kharkiv post office bombing claims 1

One person was killed and nine others including a baby were injured Sunday in a strike on a post office in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, local authorities said.

The head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, Oleg Synegubov, said an eight-month-old baby was among those injured.

“A man, a post office employee, was killed,” he said on Telegram.

The city of Kharkiv has been regularly targeted by Russian troops, who launched a major ground offensive in the region on 10 May.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the offensive in Ukraine’s northeast was intended to create a “buffer zone” to protect Russia’s border Belgorod region from shelling.

On Saturday, seven people were also killed and nearly 40 injured in a Russian strike on Vilniansk, close to the regional hub of Zaporizhzhia.

Meantime, Russia on Sunday claimed two more east Ukrainian villages as its forces have had the upper hand over Kyiv on the battlefield for months.

Moscow has claimed new villages in the east of Ukraine regularly for weeks, as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold them back.