Jericho, Janine and Jodi give peek of ‘LAVENDER FIELDS’ characters

Anticipation among viewers is rapidly growing for ABS-CBN’s grandest series Lavender Fields, bannered by Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez, and Jodi Sta. Maria, as video teasers about the series have already gained over ten million views on social media and earned a spot in the top trending topics in June.

The action-drama series is poised to treat viewers to a grandiose story and acting display where it features a mix of Philippine drama icons and new gen dramatic actors. Aside from Jericho, Janine, and Jodi, Lavender Fields also stars Jolina Magdangal, Albert Martinez, Edu Manzano and Maricel Soriano.

In the script reading and look test videos released by ABS-CBN recently, viewers already got a glimpse of the artists getting into character as they exchanged lines and got all dressed up in glam and chic outfits.

“Nakakatuwang experience ang first script reading because we didn’t know what to expect. Everybody brought something different to the table. I am proud to be working with these brilliant actors who will breathe life to the characters that shape the story of Lavender Fields,” shared Jodi in a post on Instagram along with photos from the look test.

Apart from this being Jodi’s first-ever action-drama series, Janine’s first kontrabida role, and Jericho and Jolina’s comeback teleserye after many years, viewers are also excited to watch former child stars Jana Agoncillo, Krystal Mejes, Miguel Vergara, and Marc Santiago.

Lavender Fields also includes Justine Luzares, Pamu Pamorada, Thou Reyes, Benj Manalo, Cheena Crab, Biboy Ramirez, Bernard Palanca, and Lotlot De Leon. It is directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Jojo Saguin.

Watch out for Lavender Fields soon on Primetime Bida.