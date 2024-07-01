IM 70.3 Davao going all out

The coming IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines promises to surpass all previous editions of this premier endurance race in terms of participation, prestige and challenge when it unfolds on 11 August.

With an exciting new course, new backers and full support from the host city led by no less than Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, the event is expected to be a resounding success and could be marked as the standard of future editions.

“The event has proven to be very successful in the past three stagings, not only for the city government but also for the business sector. We truly value hosting the event and will give our full support,” Davao City Assistant City Administrator Atty. Tristan Domingo said.

“As the athletes are doing their training, the team in the city government is also preparing to be in top shape for the event.”

Aboitiz will be the event’s presenting sponsor, following the signing of a three-year contract in Davao City. Ion+ Advanced Electrolyte Drink joins as another new partner, along with the continuing support of RLC Residences for IRONKIDS Davao and 2GO for the Gwapa Dabawenya event. This strong backing is expected to attract a banner field across various age categories.

A highlight of this year’s race is the brand-new course along the new Davao City Coastal Road. Athletes will face a new challenge as they swim 1.9km parallel to the coast, bike 90km towards the MacArthur Highway, and return to the coastal road for the 21.1km run to the finish line.

Since its inception in 2018, IRONMAN 70.3 Davao has been well-supported by the local community. The city comes alive with cultural shows, festivities and a competitive team spirit, attracting athletes from all over the Philippines and other countries.

In fact, Davao City was recently recognized as the second safest city in Southeast Asia in the Numbeo Southeast Asia Safety Index for 2023, making it an ideal destination for global events like this.