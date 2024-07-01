House vows to augment AFP budget amid WPS row

The House of Representatives has vowed to augment the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) funding for next year to further ensure that military troops are operationally capable amid the country's escalating maritime spat with China.

Speaker Martin Romualdez made the pledge at the 77th founding anniversary of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Monday at the Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga, which was spearheaded by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The planned increase in the AFP's 2025 budget is intended to fast-track the modernization of the military, which is seen as an effective deterrent to any intimidation of the country's security.

"We recognize that in this ever-evolving world, our security apparatus must be dynamic, robust, and forward-looking. The administration has thus embarked on a comprehensive modernization program aimed at upgrading our defense systems and ensuring that our armed forces are equipped with the latest technology and resources necessary to meet the challenges of the modern battlefield," Romualdez said in his speech.

Both the AFP and PAF have been assisting the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy in their maritime and aerial patrols in the hotly contested West Philippines Sean (WPS) to maintain a continuous, robust territorial defense capability.

The AFP, over the weekend, said they are eying to intensify their rotation and reprovisioning (RoRe) following the chaotic faceoff of Filipino troops and Chinese Coast Guard in Ayungin Shoal in the WPS that severely injured a Navy personnel.

AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla stated they would shift their focus towards external defense and take additional precautions to forfend the 17 June incident and similar harassment.

According to Romualdez, the projected augmentation of AFP's budget would support the military troops in procuring advanced aircraft, cutting-edge radar systems, and state-of-the-art equipment.

"These advancements are not merely for show; they are essential tools that enable our air force to execute its mandate with greater efficiency and effectiveness. They are a testament to our unwavering resolve to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the House chief said.

This year, the AFP was among the agencies that received an extra budget allocation that was stripped off from various civilian agencies, including the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, that had nothing to do with surveillance.

The House realigned and channeled P1.23 billion of their confidential funds request to security and intel agencies, including the PCG, which received P200 million for this year's budget.