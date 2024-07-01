Hot Pogacar takes Tour de France lead

BOLOGNA, Italy (AFP) — Former champion Tadej Pogacar took the overall lead of the Tour de France on Sunday on a sweltering run to Bologna won by French rider Kevin Vauquelin.

Pogacar, who won the 2020 and 2021 Tours, attacked from the closing peloton on a steep hill near the finish line of the second stage as he, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel all gained time on the day.

“I was so close to taking the yellow jersey last year but then I cracked,” said the 25-year-old Slovenian.

“Maybe this is confirmation I’m the strongest.”

“Jonas was quite fast on my wheel, but I’m glad I blew that peloton open, taking some time off some people.”

Overnight leader Romain Bardet, winner of Saturday’s opening stage, had predicted he would be unable to defend the yellow jersey and so it proved as he was dropped on the final ascent.

A 10-man attack had led as the race arrived in Bologna through apricot and peach orchards from the coastal resort of Cesanatico.

Vauquelin, making his Tour debut, broke away from the remnants of the escape on the final hill, and won solo at a packed finish line in the city center with temperatures hitting 33C (91F).

“It was painful, but I did it for myself, my family and my team,” said the 23-year-old winner who had lost 30 minutes on the opening stage.

“This is mad, yesterday I was on the bottom rung of the ladder. But today was perfect, how mad is that?”

Behind them Pogacar produced a blistering acceleration on the very steepest part of the final climb, but was immediately shadowed by defending champion Vingegaard of Denmark.