High-end Ayala dev’t launches

Premium residential brand Ayala Land Premier recently broke ground on Park Villas, an exclusive residential property in the heart of the Central Business District.

The ceremony marked the beginning of a project to elevate urban living standards while celebrating the rich heritage of Makati City.

Leading the ceremony were Joseph Carmichael Jugo, president at Ayala Land Premier Inc. and Alveo Land Corp. and Marc Louie Tagle, president and CEO of the Tagle Group of Companies.

Anna Ma. Margarita Dy, president and CEO of Ayala Land Inc. and Mariana Zobel de Ayala, senior vice president and group head, leasing and hospitality of Ayala Land Inc. together with the partners from the Tagle Group, the management committees of Ayala Land, Inc. and Ayala Land Premier, Inc., the project consultants and project teams, Ayala Land Premier attended the blessing of the development which is expected to become a new landmark in Makati City.

Unique attributes

Future homeowners will have an unmatched experience with private entrances, high ceilings and prestigious lifestyle amenities.

The incorporation of thermal protective glass, strong data support, and spacious service areas ensures that each villa can cater to the sophisticated needs of its residents.

“Ayala Land Premier has been an integral part of Makati’s development as a vibrant and progressive city. Together with the new Mandarin Hotel, the Park Central Towers, and now, the iconic Park Villas, we are committed to setting a new benchmark in contemporary living and sustainability,” Jugo said.