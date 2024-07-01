GT Capital installs Tioco as new CFO

Ty family-owned GT Capital Holdings Inc. has named George S. Uy-Tioco Jr., as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

He was the head of Corporate Finance of ING Bank N. V. Manila Branch from June 2021 to March 2024.

Before his designation, he served as the head of Mergers and Acquisitions of BPI Capital Corporation from 2013 to 2021.

“Mr. Uy-Tioco Jr., has a proven, robust finance and investment background with over 25 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, business development, and general management,” their statement read.

Likewise, the holding company cited the newly named CFO’s invaluable financial advisory experience across various sectors, including banking, energy and telecommunications.

Tioco earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Management Engineering from the Ateneo de Manila University and his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia in the US.

Suarez retires

He will assume the role of GT Capital CFO following the retirement of Francisco H. Suarez Jr., who served the seat on 16 February 2012.

“During his 12 years of service, he effectively oversaw the launch of the company’s initial public offering, two top-up private placements, two retail bond issuances, multiple bilateral fixed-rate Peso term loans, two series of perpetual preferred shares, and a Japanese yen-denominated loan,” GT Capital said, adding that Suarez effectively managed its investments in acquisitions of its operating companies during the conglomerate’s consolidation period.

Suarez was also appointed director and adviser on the boards of several GT Capital Group operating companies.

“We take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Suarez for his dedication and valued contribution to GT Capital. We also warmly welcome Mr. Uy-Tioco Jr., to the company and look forward to his valuable insights and contributions to our conglomerate, given his wealth of experience in finance and investment,” GT Capital president Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista said.