Greece fights dozens of wildfires

Athens, Greece (AFP) — Firefighters were battling a series of wildfires near the Greek capital Athens on Sunday afternoon, as the country braces for another scorching summer.

Greece faces a tough wildfire season after its warmest winter and earliest heatwave on record, with temperatures hitting 44°Celcius.

Two large wildfires were raging in Attica Sunday afternoon, with residents told to evacuate from eight areas near the capital.

Some 140 firefighters, with teams of forest commandos, 39 vehicles, eight helicopters and nine aircrafts were working to control the flames in Keratea, south of Athens.

Ertnews channel reported that at least four houses were completely destroyed.

“The situation is very difficult, as strong winds continue to blow, they have not subsided and the outbreaks are many,” the mayor of Lavreotiki, Dimitris Loukas, told Athens News Agency.