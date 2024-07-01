Gilas Youth takes a 62-point loss vs. Spain

Gilas Pilipinas Youth absorbed another defeat after a 34-96 beating against Spain in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Sinan Erdem Dome in Turkey on Monday.

The Spaniards ended the first quarter with a 30-2 lead and stayed ahead up until the final buzzer.

Maximo Garcia-Plata led Spain with 15 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists for a 2-0 win-loss record in Group A.

Bonn Ervin Daja was the lone Filipino player in the match to reach double digits with 12 points as Gilas sunk to a 0-2 slate.

The Philippines will face Puerto Rico on Tuesday, 2 July, at 8 p.m. at the same venue.