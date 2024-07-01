Gilas Girls grace PSA Forum

The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) welcomes to its weekly Forum the victorious Gilas Pilipinas Girls that got promoted in the FIBA U-18 Asia Cup in its session Tuesday morning at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Coach Julie Amos and the rest of the team headed by captain Ava Fajardo will be gracing the public sports program along with consultant and Gilas Pilipinas women’s coach Pat Aquino, fresh from their successful campaign in the Asia Cup tournament in Shenzhen, China where they achieved promotion in Division A.

The Filipina cagebelles claimed the Division B crown following a four-game sweep of the meet, capped by a 95-64 rout of Lebanon in the finale at the Futian Sports Park.

The team returned to the country early Tuesday morning.

The journey of these lovely but gritty girls also began at the PSA Forum where they guested a month ago as the team was about to embark on its campaign in the SEABA U18 tournament in Ratchaburi, Thailand, serving as qualifier to the Asia Cup.

