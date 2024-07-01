Gan, 3 other Pinoys dominate pre-IMG Worlds

Nicole Gaisano Gan held sway in the Girls’ 13-14 division and tagged along four other Filipino junior golfers in the Rio Hondo Golf Club tournaments last Sunday in California.

The meet was one of the tune-up matches for the IMG World Championships in San Diego later in the month.

And by the looks of it, Filipino golfers are ready to take the challenge even this early.

Gan posted a 72 to beat Americans Miyuki Shimoda and Aria Wang who shared second and third places after identical 78s.

Also topping their respective divisions were Gan’s sister, Stephanie Gaisano Gan who bagged the Girls 8-under title; Andres Jeturian who won the Boys 6-under; and Briana Macasaet who ruled the Girls’ 9-10.

Lucas De Guzman was seventh in the Boys 8-under of the tournament.

The Gans are daughters of Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan who accompanied the team in the meet.